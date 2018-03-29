BuffaloNews.com
House of Hummus: Restaurant review
The falafel, hummus and rice bowl is rice topped with hummus, falafel with their chopped Arabic or Jerusalem salad and finished with their two signature sauces.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
House of Hummus opened its second location at 502 Elmwood Ave. five months ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Owner Ahmed Hamideh presents the loaded Jerusalem fries.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The shakshuka is made with sliced tomatoes, which are sauteed with chopped garlic and olive oil topped with three steamed eggs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
House of Hummus opened their second location at 502 Elmwood Ave. five months ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The hummus with meat is pureed chickpeas with imported tahini, garlic and olive oil, topped with their specialty meat of chicken shawarma.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
House of Hummus opened their second location at 502 Elmwood Ave. five months ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The babaganoush is baked eggplant puree with tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
House of Hummus opened its second location at 502 Elmwood Ave. five months ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The loaded Jerusalem fries are topped with feta cheese, black olives, Arabic salad and their signature parsley tahini sauce.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
House of Hummus opened its second location at 502 Elmwood Ave. five months ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
House of Hummus opened its second location at 502 Elmwood Ave. five months ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The falafel, hummus and rice bowl is rice topped with hummus, falafel with their chopped Arabic or Jerusalem salad and finished with their two signature sauces.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
House of Hummus opened its second location at 502 Elmwood Ave. five months ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 15
Thursday, March 29, 2018
House of Hummus opened its second location at 502 Elmwood Ave. five months ago.
Related content
New House of Hummus brings Middle Eastern flavors to Elmwood
News story that House of Hummus would open on Elmwood
