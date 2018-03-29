EBERLE, Dorothy M. (Cronmiller)

March 26, 2018, of Clarence, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Eberle; loving mother of Judith Eberle, Susan (Philip Barth) Eberle, Katherine (Brian) Shirley, Sharon (James) Donohue and Joseph (Constance) Eberle; cherished grandmother of 13; daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Cronmiller; sister of the late John Cronmiller. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 4-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10:30 in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, 14221). Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com