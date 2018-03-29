DOTY, Robert K., Sr.

DOTY - Robert K., Sr. Of Dewittville, NY, formerly of South Buffalo, NY, March 27, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Young) Doty; loving father of Linda (James) Hybicki, Robert Jr. (Kristine), and Deborah Doty-Mazur; cherished grandfather of Katie, Stephanie, Jonathan, Patrick, Zachary, Allison, Brian, and Kyle; dearest brother of the late Elizabeth (late Richard) Cornell, late Theodore (Ann) Doty, late Mary (late Kenneth) Snyder, late Catherine (late Raymond) Kremer, late John (late Rita) Doty, late Jean (late Vincent) Nappo, and the late William Doty; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 12-3 and 6-9 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said Monday morning at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. (No visitation on Easter Sunday). Mr. Doty was an Army Korean War Veteran, member of VFW Post #557, American Legion Post #1280, War Vets Post, and life member of the D.A.V. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com