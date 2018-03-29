BUSH, Marjorie B.

BUSH - Marjorie B. March 27, 2018, of East Aurora. Wife of late George Hageman and the late Vernon J. Bush; beloved mother of Robert (Michelle) Hageman, Cheryl (Ronald) Engasser, JoAnn (Michael Ridenour) Hageman, Karen Hageman, James Bush and John Bush; precious grandmother of 11 and proud great-grandmother of 12. Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 30, 10AM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baker Memorial Dementia Respite Program. Condolences and Directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com