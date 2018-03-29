BENNETT, Claudia G. (Schmauss)

Of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the age of 83. Wife of the late James R. Bennett; beloved mother of Pastor Patrick (Deborah) Bennett and Lawrence (Lynn) Bennett; loving grandmother of Kelli (Larry), Adrienne (Phil), James, Brandon, Ashleigh (Stan) and Teighlor; and great-grandmother of Noah, Dylan, Chloe, Carly, Lilly, Violet, Logan and Willow; sister of the late Peter Schmauss, David Schmauss and Geraldine Batcho; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends Friday, March 30, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Pastor Patrick Bennett officiating. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Claudia's honor to Niagara Hospice.