Williamsville school officials hopeful for additional state aid

The Williamsville Central School District has balanced its preliminary budget of $190.5 million for the 2018-19 school year. But there's hope among district officials that more state aid will flow to the district from the state budget being negotiated this week in Albany.

The district is anticipating an increase of $1.6 million in state aid. Discussion at a budget work session Tuesday night centered on identifying priorities for how to spend any aid over that amount.

Superintendent Scott G. Martloff's recommendation to the School Board was that it consider safety and security enhancements, including adding school resource officers, a K-12 behavioral specialist, additional mental health staff and a director of security.

The board is expected to adopt a proposed budget at its April 10 regular meeting, and hold a budget hearing May 3 before residents vote on it on May 15.