What are the odds of getting the first pick in the NHL Draft?

The odds of nabbing the overall No. 1 pick in this year's NHL draft went up slightly.

On Wednesday the league released the draft lottery odds for the 15 teams which do not qualify for the playoffs. The team with the worst record in the league has an 18.5 percent chance of winning the lottery for the right to the first pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, scheduled for Jun 22-23 in American Airlines Center in Dallas.

That's up from 18.0 percent last year, but down from the 20 percent chance in both 2015 and 2016 with 2015 the infamous year of the tank between Edmonton and Buffalo for the right to draft Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel.

The team with the second-worst record has a 13.5 percent change of winning the lottery with the third-worst team an 11.5 percent chance.

While not attempting to finish last in the league, the Sabres are on their way. Heading into Wednesday's slate of games, the Sabres were last in the NHL with 60 points (24-40-12) behind Arizona's 63 (26-39-11).

The draft lottery will be held Saturday, April 28, in Toronto, and will have three drawings to determine the teams which will make the first three selections in the NHL Draft.

The 12 clubs not selected in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2018 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.