Former Hamburg supervisor joining Colby Development as partner

Hamburg's town attorney and former supervisor Steven J. Walters is joining Colby Development as partner and chief legal officer.

Robert Marcus, CFO and vice president of the real estate development company headquartered in Buffalo, announced the appointment Tuesday.

He said Walters will focus on site plan reviews, use permits, area and use variances and zoning issues. He will assist in applications for business/development incentives and working with regulatory agencies, and will handle litigation in matters pertaining to development, zoning and real estate while expediting complex and controversial development matters and managing environmental review, Marcus said.

Walters did not seek re-election last year after serving three terms as supervisor. He was appointed part-time town attorney in January, a post that pays $62,500 a year.