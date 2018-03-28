Two 19-year-olds charged in South Buffalo bank robbery

Two 19-year-olds from Buffalo were arrested Tuesday after the robbery of a KeyBank branch on South Park Avenue, police said.

Dorian Sanders, of Playter Street, was accused of entering the bank at 1510 South Park at about 10:20 a.m. and passing the teller a note demanding money, according to a Buffalo police report.

Sanders and Jonathen Malone, of Wecker Street, were arrested a short time later a few blocks away at a gas station near the intersection of McKinley Parkway and Abbott Road, according to the police report. Malone had some of the stolen cash taken from the bank, the report said.

Sanders was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, while Malone was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.