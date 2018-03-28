Tortoise, Hare 5K Run to benefit Earth Spirit

Whether you are a serious runner or a fun-run type of person, Earth Spirit Educational Services has organized a benefit event that involves the entire family. The inaugural “Tortoise and Hare 5K Race and Fun Run” is scheduled to be held on April 21 starting at 9 a.m. in Chestnut Ridge Park. Registration is $30 for adults by April 1, $35 after. Children and students 17 and under are $20 by April 1, $25 after that date. Children under 6 years of age are free. For tickets go to: http://thetortoiseandthehare5k.itsyourrace.com. For more information call 941-6267.