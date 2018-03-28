Timothy F. Klein, 57, electrical engineer with a passion for flying

Aug. 23, 1960 – March 26, 2018

Timothy F. Klein, of Clarence, an electrical engineer, died Monday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a short battle with cancer. He was 57.

Born in Buffalo, the son of an electrical draftsman for Westinghouse, he attended U-Crest Elementary School in Cheektowaga and was a 1978 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer engineering from the University at Buffalo.

He was an electrical engineer and control systems engineer at several companies, including Wegmans, where he did electrical and refrigeration work. Most recently, he was a controls engineer for Niagara Refining LLC in Depew. He was a member of Local 41, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Like his father, he taught apprentice electricians in an IBEW program for many years.

Mr. Klein had a passion for flying since he was a boy. He earned a pilot’s license in his 20s and became certified in airplane airframe and engine repair after completing an apprenticeship program at Penn Yan Aero. He owned a succession of four planes and flew primarily from the Akron Airport.

He became a marksman and outdoorsman in his 30s and was an avid deer and wild boar hunter. He was a member of the Allied Sportsmen’s Club in Alden, the West Falls Conservation Club and the National Rifle Association.

He also was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast.

A member of Eastern Hills Church, he was ordained as a minister in the Christian National Church. He performed wedding ceremonies for his nephew, Matthew Klein, in October, and his son, Lance Ianello, in January.

Survivors also include his wife of 19 years, the former Pamela Smith; a daughter, Krista Ianello; two brothers, Dr. Michael and Dr. Eric; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 7 in Eastern Hills Church, 8445 Greiner Road, Clarence.