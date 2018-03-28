Tim Graham Show: Best/worst Bills draft picks, new stadium chatter, O.J.'s take on Sam Darnold

This week's show was a mess.

I caught co-host Mike Rodak of ESPN.com surfing the web and not paying attention. We were distracted by deer staring into our 1270 Sports Radio The Fan studio window. Buffalo News sports columnist Jerry Sullivan held side conversations into hot mics with Rodak and live-stream artist Jonah Bronstein. Creaky equipment was heard over the air.

And I was no Rick Dees.

Alas, the "Tim Graham Show" is expected to be posted online. So here it is.

Listen to us talk about the worst Buffalo Bills draft pick of the past decade, the Bills' stadium situation, notes from this week's trip to the annual NFL owners meeting in Orlando and O.J. Simpson on USC Sam Darnold.

The "Tim Graham Show" airs Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1270 The Fan. Listen to archived episodes and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes. Watch the full show on the Facebook Live videos below. Note: the broadcast was interrupted throughout the first hour due to technical difficulties.