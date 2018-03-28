Thurman Thomas changes profile picture in show of support for Jim Kelly
A lot of Jim Kelly fans are thinking about Kelly, who's expected to undergo surgery Wednesday morning at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
This includes Kelly's former teammate Thurman Thomas, who changed his Twitter profile picture to one of him and Kelly standing side by side in Bills uniforms.
"This man and this friendship mean everything to me," Thomas tweeted. "As always, I'm behind you all the way."
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/nmSLQ1gQC1
— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) March 28, 2018
This man and this friendship mean everything to me. As always, I’m behind you all the way. I love you brother @JimKelly1212 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/2DDzFTUDKt
— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) March 28, 2018
