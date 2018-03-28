Share this article

Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas amassed 1,620 yards on the ground against the Dolphins. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Thurman Thomas changes profile picture in show of support for Jim Kelly

A lot of Jim Kelly fans are thinking about Kelly, who's expected to undergo surgery Wednesday morning at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. 

This includes Kelly's former teammate Thurman Thomas, who changed his Twitter profile picture to one of him and Kelly standing side by side in Bills uniforms.

"This man and this friendship mean everything to me," Thomas tweeted. "As always, I'm behind you all the way."

