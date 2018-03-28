The where and when of trout stockings in WNY

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation Region 9 fisheries personnel have announced stocking numbers and locations as the April 1 inland opener draws near. Region 9 includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara and Wyoming counties.

Many trout are stocked prior to the season opener. However, not all of the fish designated for a particular water body are planted prior to opening day. Many are also stocked later in the month to spread the fish out so that more people can enjoy the resource. There is also a Region 9 fish stocking hotline at 358-2050. Receiving stockings so far have been:

Allegany County – March stockings at Dodge Creek at Clarksville (2,550 yearling brook trout and 200 2-year-old brown trout) and Clarksville Town Pond (200 yearling brook trout); Little Genesee Creek at Bolivar (2,200 yearling brook trout and 200 2-year-old brown trout); Genesee River at Wellsville (2,180 yearling brown trout, 750 2-year-old browns and 2,480 rainbow trout), as well as at Amity (750 2-year-old brown trout and 5,520 yearling browns; Allen Lake (500 2-year-old brown trout).

Cattaraugus County – March has seen trout plants at Forks Creek in Great Valley (1,390 yearling browns), Great Valley Creek in Great Valley (2,350 yearling browns), Wrights Creek at Humphrey (740 yearling browns), Mansfield Creek at Mansfield (100 2-year-old browns and 440 yearling browns), Cattaraugus Creek, South Branch at East Otto (1,040 yearling browns), Beaver Meadow and Great Valley creeks in Ellicottville (splitting 740 yearling browns), Connoisarauley Creek at Ashford (400 yearling brook trout), Case Lake at Franklinville (600 2-year-old browns) and Harwood Lake at Franklinville (350 2-year-old browns); Bone Run, Guernsey Run and the North Branch of Sawmill Creek all in South Valley (splitting up 560 yearling browns), Little Conewango Creek at Conewango (1,520 yearling browns and 200 2-year-old browns); Paisley Park Pond, County Pond A and B in Randolph (splitting 250 yearling brook trout), Quaker Run at Cold Spring (1,550 yearling browns), Bay State Brook, Red House Brook and Science Lake at Red House (splitting 1,740 yearling browns).

Chautauqua County - Goose Creek at Harmony and North Harmony (1,050 brook trout, 300 2-year-old browns and 910 yearling browns).

Erie County – Cattaraugus Creek at Yorkshire (600 2-year-old browns and 3,310 yearling browns), Cazenovia Creek, East Branch at Aurora/Holland (300 2-year-old browns and 2,700 yearling browns), Little Buffalo Creek at Lancaster/Marilla (200 2-year-old browns and 2,700 yearling browns), Eighteenmile Creek at Boston Town Park (650 yearling browns). April 2 there will be 2,440 rainbows stocked at Como Lake Park

Niagara County – The only inland stockings will take place April 3 at Oppenheim Park Pond in Wheatfield (100 yearling browns and 170 yearling rainbows), Hyde Park Lake in Niagara Falls (200 2-year-old browns and 1,740 yearling browns) and Gill Creek in Niagara Falls (570 yearling browns).

Wyoming County – Buffalo Creek at Java (1,130 yearling browns and 200 2-year-old browns), Beaver Meadow Creek at Java (400 brook trout), Cattaraugus Creek at Java (2,090 yearling browns and 600 2-year-old browns), Little Tonawanda Creek at Middlebury (610 yearling browns), Tonawanda Creek at Orangeville (1,040 yearling browns and 200 2-year-old browns), East Koy Creek at Gainesville (3,480 yearling browns and 650 2-year-old browns).

More than 83,000 trout will be stocked in April from Randolph. For a complete stocking list, go to the DEC website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/30465.html.