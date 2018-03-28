The Phoenix restaurant, closing in Black Rock, seeks new spot

The Phoenix is closing in Black Rock, but like its mythical namesake, it will rise again.

That's owner Mary Logue's current mission, at least.

The restaurant, 269 Amherst St., will close after a March 31 farewell party. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., culminating in the sacrificial burning of menus.

Logue, who opened the place in 2013, said she's already hunting for a new spot to reopen. Ideally it would be in Buffalo or the Northtowns, a place that's already been a restaurant, with its own parking.

"Me and everybody else, of course," she quipped about fellow restaurateurs.

Logue praised her loyal customers for their support. "I've been extremely lucky, and very grateful that everybody in the city has done for me."

Like the phoenix, the restaurant "will rise again from the ashes," Logue said. "We just don't know where."

