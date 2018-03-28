STURGES, Joseph, Jr.

STURGES - Joseph, Jr. March 26, 2018, of Elma, NY at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of Sandra (Smith) Sturges. Loving father of Kelly Sturges and Sara (Jeremy) Bullock. Grandfather of Elle and Sloane Bullock. Brother of Lynne Gehen, Lori and Donna Sturges. Friends may call Friday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM. A Celebration of Joseph's life will be held at the First Baptist Church Of Marilla on Saturday from 10am - 2pm.