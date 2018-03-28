Steuben Trust eyes June opening for Clarence branch

Steuben Trust is hopeful of having its first Erie County branch open for business in June.

The Hornell-based bank purchased a former First Niagara location in Clarence, at Main Street and Harris Hill Road, late last year for $405,000. The branch closed in 2016 after KeyBank's and First Niagara's networks were combined.

Steuben Trust hasn't set a firm opening date for the branch, said John Eagleton, the bank's president. But the bank has chosen a contractor for the project and work should start within a few weeks. If all goes to plan, the branch could open as early as June, he said.

"Clarence was chosen based on the desirable location in proximity to Buffalo and the outlying areas, as well as the active neighborhood and volume of businesses," the bank said in its annual report.