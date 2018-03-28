STARKWEATHER, Robert G.

STARKWEATHER - Robert G. Of Middleport, NY, passed peacefully on March 26, 2018. Survived by his loving wife, Candice Starkweather of Middleport; sons, Robert (Julie) Starkweather of Tonawanda and Nikolai Starkweather of Middleport; 3 grandchildren; brother, Ron (Daune) Starkweather of Amherst; sisters, Joyce (Richard) Archambeault and Janet (Richard) Root, both of Clarence. Also survived by nieces and nephews. He was the former owner of Escort Systems, Inc. Funeral Services will be Thursday (March 29th), 4pm, followed by visitation from 4-7pm at the J. LEONARD MCANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, 901 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203.Expressions of sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net