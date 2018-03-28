Sophomores lead Hamburg girls to lax win

Coach Katy Ryan at Hamburg has what she calls a "nice team, pretty young," but the Bulldogs look ready to challenge for another Section VI Class B girls lacrosse championship.

Two sophomores led Hamburg to a 13-2 win over West Seneca East on Wednesday in its season opener. Dana Bacher had four goals and Anjali Silverheels had three goals and a pair of assists in the win.

Limiting West Seneca East to two goals was an achievement for the Bulldogs. The Trojans were runner-up to Lake Shore in last year’s Class C sectionals.

"My defense was great," Ryan said mentioning goalie Jess Graber who had five saves.

"It was a good opener for us," Ryan said. "We have a good rivalry with them even though were not in the same class."

New fields at K-West

Kenmore West broke in its new all-turf baseball and softball fields located behind the school.

In softball, the Blue Devils rallied for two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth for a 5-4 victory over Grand Island in a Niagara Frontier League opener.

Grand Island took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Kenmore West got one run back quickly on a solo homer by Lydia Serrano. In the fifth, Zoe Battaglia drove home one of the runs with a hit. Winning pitcher Abby Borkowski singled to send Jessica Leone home from second with the go-ahead run in the sixth. Lydia Serrano hit a solo homer for West’s first run.

In baseball, Grand Island was one of the Niagara Frontier League teams that chased eventual champion Kenmore West last season, taking the race down to the last day of the regular season. Wednesday, the Vikings made a move to contend again, defeating the Blue Devils, 5-2.

The Vikings struck for 4-0 lead in the first inning with John Griffin contributing a bases-loaded single for two runs and added on in the second on a hit by Cam Siomko..

Griffin, who had two hits and two stolen bases, played JV baseball as a freshman but opted for tennis the last two years. Also a standout in soccer, Griffin came back to baseball this year, delighting coach Dean Santorio.

"It was nice getting him back," Santorio said. "He’s a good athlete."

Kenmore East got its runs in the fifth on a two-out hit by Andrew From.

"We did a nice job defensively after that to close it out," Santorio said.

Art Meaney also had two hits for Grand Island. Winning pitcher Colby Muggli allowed four hits over five innings.

Faceoffs key for Hamburg

Dominate faceoffs and you usually can dominate a game on lacrosse. Hamburg, the defending Section VI Class B boys champion, got a near-perfect faceoff performance from three players in a 17-3 victory over Sweet Home.

Combined, Matthew Walsh, Zach Nyhart and Spencer Miklos won 18 of 20 faceoffs to lead the Bulldogs to a win in the home opener.

Nine different Hamburg players scored goals. Jared Milley had five in his seven-point night.

Dunkirk’s Hanlon a Vol

Two Western New York softball standouts made their college commitments known this week. Dunkirk senior Emilee Hanlon, a first team All-WNY small schools selection as a shortstop, has signed with Tennessee, which is ranked No. 7 in the country in the most recent college poll.

Sacred Heart All-Catholic catcher Gianna Fazzolari, a sophomore, made a verbal commitment to Canisius.