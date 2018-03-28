Softball standouts commit to Division I programs

A pair of Western New York softball standouts committed to Division I programs this week.

Dunkirk senior Emilee Hanlon announced Monday that she's headed to the University of Tennessee, while Sacred Heart sophomore Gianna Fazzolari is verbally committed to Canisius College.

Hanlon, a three-sport athlete for the Marauders, was named to the 2017 All-WNY small schools first team at shortstop. She also won the state high jump title earlier this month and was honorable mention All-WNY in girls soccer this fall.

I am very excited to announce my D1 commitment to play softball at the University of Tennessee and continue to pursue my academic career!! I am so thankful for the help from my family, coaches, teammates, and friends along this amazing journey🧡🧡go lady vols!🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/2uZZuk1bQh — Emilee Hanlon (@Em_Ryan87) March 27, 2018

Tennessee is one of the top programs in the nation. The Volunteers are currently 30-4 and ranked No. 7 in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll.

Former Orchard Park star and 2015 Class AA New York State Player of the Year Katie Weimer is a junior at Tennessee. She transferred to the school after spending her freshman season at the University at Buffalo, where she was named to the 2016 MAC All-Freshman Team.

Fazzolari was 2017 All-WNY large schools honorable mention and All-Catholic first team at catcher. She batted .612 in 17 games for the Sharks last season with 30 hits, eight home runs and 32 runs batted in.