SMITH, Donald

SMITH - Donald March 27, 2018. Son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Smith; brother of Peter (Kathi) and Suzanne (Joe Halleck); uncle of James (Sabrina), and Joseph (Courtney); great-uncle of five nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.) on Wednesday, March 28 from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine Church, 8700 Goodridge Rd., Clarence Center, NY Thursday at 10 AM. (Please assemble in Church.)