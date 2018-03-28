SMITH, Brenda

SMITH - Brenda March 27, 2018, of The Cattaraugus Indian Territory, at the age of 77 years. Loving mother of Kevin Smith. Sister of Virginia (Late Allen Burdale) Johnson, Karen (Phil) Beck, Carol (Doug) Hall and the late Ralph Capasso. Daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl (Kennedy) Capasso. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. Funeral Services will be held Friday with time and location to be announced.