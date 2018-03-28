Richardson Olmsted Campus shines in CEPA photo show

The Richardson Olmsted Campus – with its ornate sandstone towers and oxidized copper roofs, its sprawling lawns and infinite shades of picturesque decay – is irresistible to photographers.

Long before its transformation into a sleek hotel, conference center and soon-to-be architectural museum, the complex has drawn attention from camera-wielding urban explorers both amateur and professional. It is the subject of a recent photography competition launched by CEPA Gallery, which culminates March 28 with an exhibition of the 50 top entries from submissions.

Categories included original spaces, new spaces and enduring spaces. Winners were selected by a panel of judges from CEPA and the Richardson Campus, with top prizes going to James Wagner, John Brylinski and David Brandl.

The show, according to a release from the gallery, "will offer fascinating perspectives on the iconic structure, illustrating how many ways there are to view one of the most architecturally and historically significant structures in Western New York."

"Enduring Views: The Richardson Olmsted Campus Exhibition" opens with a reception at 5:30 p.m. March 28 and runs through April 11 in CEPA Gallery, 617 Main St. Call 856-2717 or visit cepagallery.org.