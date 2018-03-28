Restaurant notes: Dos Amigos, Irishman, Black Forest Adler

Dos Amigos restaurant, on the Lake Erie shore in Hamburg, has emerged from a three-month shutdown with new décor and a menu that's lost most of its Mexican accent.

The operators of Lucia's on the Lake debuted a deep Mexican menu at Dos Amigos, 3800 Hoover Road, last June.

"We didn't know how ambitious it was, and it was hard to get the food out," said operating partner Angelo Canna. "So we changed the menu, and now it's a lighter Lucia's with Mexican sprinkled in."

The refocused lineup has steaks, and at the urging of numerous customers, more seafood, as befitting its waterfront location, said Canna. Offerings include a 14-ounce bone-in filet ($42), seafood paella ($28), and a jumbo haddock fish fry ($16).

There's also dishes that graduated from Lucia's to Dos Amigos. Lucia's fans who miss the lobster mac ($18) and steak sandwich with bacon jam and Dutch blue cheese ($18) can find them down the street now.

Remodeling included more couches and firepits on the patio. Read more about Dos Amigos' waterfront patio in this cover story from 2017. Inside, reclaimed barn wood and booths have been added, plus new floors and bathrooms.

"We were an Italian restaurant trying to make Mexican food," Canna said. "Some people got it, some didn't. Now after the remodel, we're roaring."

Hours: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Phone: 823-8247.

*Look back at the food from the previous iteration of Dos Amigos, and stay tuned for a gander at the new menu:

East Aurora Irishman: Williamsville's The Irishman Pub & Eatery is opening a second restaurant in East Aurora.

Owner Gene O'Donovan is taking over 162 Main St., in the Rite-Aid plaza, formerly a Yotality location.

The second Irishman will be much like the first, only smaller, said manager Maria MacPeek.

There will be a full bar, and a food menu of tavern favorites like Guinness barbecue wings, burgers and hand-cut fries, plus Irish-American comfort food, like potato soup and corned beef and cabbage.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant and bar will also offer a patio for fair-weather dining and drinking.

Pending town approvals, the plan is to open this summer, MacPeek said.

Black Forest Adler on hiatus: Regular customers were baffled March 24 when they found German family restaurant Black Forest Adler closed.

Don't panic, spaetzle lovers: The owners say the restaurant will be back.

Located at 2447 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, the place is known for schnitzel, sausages and the Swabian specialties of chef-owner Gerhard Braun.

The restaurant couldn't open March 24 after losing kitchen staff members, said Laura Braun, Gerhard's wife and partner.

Since they have to get the kitchen staffed up again, they decided to take a short vacation, she said. They hope to reopen in early April, she said.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.