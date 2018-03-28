Reporters' Notebook: March 28, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to country singer and songwriter Reba McEntire, born on this date in 1955, “To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone.”

PULL UP A PLATE – St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. at Union Road, West Seneca, hosts its free community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday with support this month from Thrivant Financial. The menu includes a Buffalo cheese ravioli dinner with beverages and dessert. All are welcome to come for the meal and stay for the Good Friday worship service at 7.

LITERARY LUNCH – Books can be devoured in more ways than one at the tenth annual Edible Book Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St., in downtown Buffalo.

Adult and youth winners will be chosen in three categories – Best Book, Best Tasting and Most Creative – by celebrity judges and everyone is welcome to have a bite of the exhibits after winners are announced about 5 p.m. A People’s Favorite Award also will be given.

There will be an edible book kids craft area and adults will have a chance to make their own edible book-inspired creations and their own commemorative T-shirt. Admission is $5.

To enter the edible book contest, visit wnybookarts.org/events. All ages can enter. Registrations are $8 and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Friday. Those who submit edible books will receive two free admissions.

WIN-WIN – Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group is looking for student groups, schools, churches, clubs, organizations and non-profits to sell their “2018 Hometown Savers Coupon Booklet,” which contains discounts for more than $700 at businesses all over Western New York. Sellers will receive $5 for every booklet sold at $25. For info, call 646-5577, ext. 101, or email tenlivesclubmarketing@gmail.com.

CASH FOR COLLEGE – The West Seneca Woman’s Club is accepting applications for its second annual scholarship for West Seneca women 25 or older who want to further their education. Deadline for applications is April 14. To info and application forms, call 648-1126.

High school seniors living in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda are eligible to apply for the annual Kenmore Lions Club scholarship competition. Students must submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher or school guidance counselor along with an essay for 500 to 1,000 words on “My Appreciation for the Teaching Profession.” Letters and essays must be mailed to the Kenmore Lions Club, Box 663, Kenmore, NY 14217, by April 15.

