Report: Bills to host Dolphins DE Terrence Fede on free agent visit

The Buffalo Bills continue to look for help on the defensive line.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Bills will host Dolphins defensive end Terrence Fede on a free agent visit Thursday.

Fede, 26, has spent the first four seasons of his pro career with the Dolphins. He has appeared in 51 games over that time, including all 16 in 2017, but has not started any of them. He has 55 tackles, one sack and one safety. Fede played 172 defensive snaps for Miami in 2017, but was a key member of the Dolphins' special teams, taking 335 snaps. That was 75 percent of the team's total and ranked as fourth most on the team.

The Bills currently have seven defensive ends on their roster – Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson, Trent Murphy, Eddie Yarbrough, Marquavious Lewis, Cap Capi and Owa Odighizuwa. The team released defensive end Ryan Davis on Monday.