RANDLE, William G., Sr.

RANDLE - William G., Sr. March 24, 2018, at age 71. Beloved husband of Adelle (nee Blackmon) Randle; father of Antoinette (Charles) Lyons, William G. Randle, Jr., Orlando, Romni (Latease) and Rashard (Latisha) Randle; grandfather of 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of June (Willie) Thompson, Barbara Randle, Cynthia Barber, Eleanor (Norm Young) Randle and the late Elaine Randle; also survived by a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday 10-11 AM at Hopewell Baptist Church, 1301 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 11 AM. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com