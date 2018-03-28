Poets converge on Nietzsche's for Buffalo showcase

Buffalo poetry is having a moment.

During the summer, the concrete chambers of a grain elevator at Silo City fill with the church-like echoes of poetry recited by nationally renowned writers and their local opening acts.

Thanks to the work of new small presses and projects like Peach Mag and Foundlings Press joining a bevy of long-established outfits like BlazeVox and Earths' Daughters, new anthologies of local poetry abound.

If you've been wondering what all the buzz is about, a perfect opportunity presents itself Monday night in Nietzsche's, when seven local poets converge on the Allentown venue for an evening of traditional, experimental and slam poetry.

They are: Ryki Zuckerman of Earth's Daughters; Aidan Ryan of Foundlings Press; Megan Kemple, author of the chapbook "American Blasphemies"; Rachelle Toarmino of Peach Mag, Ten Thousand, the coach of Buffalo's National Poetry Slam team; Brandon Williamson, creator of the Pure Ink. Poetry Slam; and Eve Williams Wilson, who represented Buffalo at the 2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam.

"Poets Storm Nietzsche's": 8 p.m. April 2 in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St. Visit the Poets Storm Nietzsche's Facebook event page for more info.

