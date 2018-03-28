Parolee with 35 pounds of pot, kilo of cocaine, pleads to felony drug charge

A West Seneca man pleaded guilty in Wednesday to felony drug charges after police found 35 pounds of marijuana in his van and 2.2 pounds of cocaine in his garage.

David L. Link, 40, entered his plea in State Supreme Court to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Justice M. William Boller sent sentencing for May 4.

Link, whose history of narcotics arrests date to 2005, was arrested after state parole officers searched his home Dec. 21 and discovered about $22,000 cash in a dresser drawer in his bedroom and more than half an ounce of cocaine in a jacket.

West Seneca Police then obtained a search warrant for Link's home and vehicles and, with the help of a K-9 officer, discovered the drugs.

State Parole Officer Keith Healy and Detective Sean Donohue of the West Seneca Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Justin T. Wallens of the DA’s Narcotics Unit.