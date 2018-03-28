Northtown Automotive pays $6 million for Temple Beth Tzedek site in Amherst

Northtown Automotive Cos. has paid $6 million to buy the longtime home of Temple Beth Tzedek in Amherst, where the dealership plans to build a parking lot.

A deed filed Tuesday reveals the purchase price for the nearly 10-acre property at 621 Getzville Road, near Sheridan Drive.

Temple Beth Tzedek agreed to sell the property after merging with B'nai Shalom, located at 1641 N. Forest Road, and planned to use proceeds from the sale to pay for an expanded synagogue there.

Northtown Automotive plans to build 468 parking spaces on the former temple property and to lease 300 of them to Dent Neurologic Institute. The parking spaces would sit between the synagogue, to the west, and Northtown Kia, Mazda and Subaru, to the east, at 3890 Sheridan.

The dealership later plans to transform the synagogue building into administrative offices and an employee training center.