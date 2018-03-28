New book divulges trout tips for WNY

Timing is everything and there isn’t a better time to pick up a new book penned by noted outdoor author J. Michael Kelly of Marcellus – “Trout Streams of Western New York.”

Kelly is a trout fanatic. He grew up fishing for them while living in the Syracuse area and he has chased them for over 50-plus years around the Empire State. His previous book, “Trout Streams of Central New York,” went into detail on how, when and where to fish his favorite trout waters in his part of the state. This encore performance is a natural progression as he continues to share his intimate and personal trout knowledge as only an avid trout-angler can.

Kelly loves trout and trout fishing. He’ll do whatever it takes to catch them, from the challenge of matching the hatch with a favorite fly he’s tied himself to dunking a worm or casting a spinner with a favorite spinning outfit. He tells it like it is like no one can, injecting his self-deprecating sense of humor alongside his many fishing adventures. Kelly will make you a better fisherman.

It’s interesting to note that he dedicates this book to the late local legend Al Himmel of West Seneca with special acknowledgements to DEC Region 9 fisheries biologists Joe Evans, Mike Ermer and Scott Cornett, who aided his quest for knowledge and provided invaluable insight into WNY’s underrated and underutilized trout resources.

Region 9, which consists of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Erie and Niagara counties, offers anglers nearly 1,000 miles of inland streams that support wild trout. A total of 262 miles received stocked trout.

When you consider that only a half-dozen or so streams are in Erie County and there are none in Niagara (remember, we said inland streams – this does not include the streams that have direct access to the Great Lakes of Erie and Ontario), a short drive to the Southern Tier should be on everyone’s bucket list if you want to get more serious about trout.

This Burford Book (www.burfordbooks.com) is a perfect guide to get you started. Even if you are a seasoned veteran, there is sure to be some details that lead to a hidden treasure of trout – rainbow, brown and brook. For many, it’s not about catching the fish, it’s the journey getting there. Kelly is the navigator, starting with his favorite Region 9 waters in the upper Genesee River. You can pick up a copy at the Orvis Shop in Williamsville. I recommend it.