Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Players linked to Bills

Here is a roundup of the most recent mock drafts with each expert's picks for whom the Bills will select at No. 12 and No. 22 (barring a trade).

Charles Davis, nfl.com – 12. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming, and 22. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida.

Analysis: "Free-agent addition AJ McCarron will take the ball first, but Allen's big frame, and arm, make him a great match for Buffalo winters. He also will play with a chip on his shoulder after being overlooked much of his career.

"Bryan continues to receive some J.J. Watt comparisons. I'm not ready to go all in on those, but he's slippery to block, and plays all out each snap. DL Kyle Williams will appreciate his new teammate."

Lance Zierlein, nfl.com – 5. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming (projected trade with Denver).

Analysis: "I have the Broncos moving out of this spot in exchange for a package that includes the Bills' two first-rounders this year. Buffalo moves up to grab Allen, the big-armed gunslinger, and sticks him behind AJ McCarron to start the season."

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report – 6. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA (projected trade with Indianapolis).

Reasoning: "Here's something you won't see in many of my past mock drafts: a predicted trade. But the Buffalo Bills can't sit at pick Nos. 12 and 22 and hope a quarterback falls. General manager Brandon Beane has already made one move up (trading Cordy Glenn and pick No. 21 for No. 12) and should know he has to move again."Rosen is the prettiest passer of this loaded quarterback group, but there are injury concerns after he took a beating at UCLA and got banged up in each of the last three seasons. If he's protected and allowed to play from the pocket, Rosen has a chance to be a Matt Ryan-type quarterback."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – 12. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma and 22. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland.

Reasoning: "They traded up to this spot likely hoping one of the quarterbacks would fall, and in this scenario that guy is Mayfield.

"Moore is a player who will be drafted higher than many expect. He had a really nice combine that impressed a lot of personnel people."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – 12. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville and 22. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama.

Reasoning: "The quarterback economics are going to be NUTS this year and if the Bills want to guarantee they get a franchise quarterback, which Jackson has the potential to become, they are going to need to use their first pick – not their second – on one.

The Bills get to pair their new starting quarterback with a new starting wide receiver, which feels like it might be even more of a necessity after Zay Jones' bizarre incident. Bonus: AJ McCarron and Ridley can yell "Roll Tide" after each touchdown. Bonus 2.0: this run on Alabama players means that the tide is ............. rolling."

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated – 2. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming (projected trade with New York Giants).

Reasoning: "The Bills have done a nice job building capital for a bold swing. This is one. Allen’s potential is limitless, and his big frame and arm are made for Buffalo, though he has a ways to go."

Jon Ledyard, ndtscouting.com – 4. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA (projected trade with Cleveland).

Reasoning: "If the Bills can’t get to no. 2, they’ll be at the mercy of whatever the Jets do at no. 3, so they’ll need to collect intel before making this trade with Cleveland. The Bills will probably need to give up a lot to get to no. 4, but Rosen is the best quarterback in this class and a franchise changer right away. If he lasts this long, the Bills should pull the trigger."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News -- 12. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma and 22. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State.

Reasoning: "The Bills paying AJ McCarron backup-type money and trading into this spot while also holding the No. 22 overall pick suggests they are making a strong play for franchise quarterback early, either by trading up again or staying put. Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott from their days in Carolina should be well aware of how far a defense, a running game and a dual-threat QB can take a team. Mayfield has the "it" factor to finally give Buffalo a long-term solution.

"The Bills can continue their Panthers copycatting with this pick after getting their Heisman-winning QB earlier in the draft. McDermott needs someone to fly to the ball in the Luke Kuechly/Thomas Davis vein, as Lorenzo Alexander, who turns 35 in May, is their best linebacker."

Nick Klopis, Newsday – 12. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming and 22.

Reasoning: "The Bills’ climb up the draft order – and search for a franchise quarterback – has begun. In this scenario, one of the top passers falls to them. Josh Allen has ideal measurables for a quarterback — he’s big (6-4 7/8, 237) with a strong arm and athleticism (4.75 40, 6.90 three-cone). He’s very raw, however, and struggled against Power Five schools (50.0 completion percentage, one touchdown, eight interceptions in three games) and owns just a career 56.2 completion percentage. He might need to sit and learn behind newly-signed AJ McCarron for a season.

"The Bills need a No. 2 receiver opposite Kelvin Benjamin, who has one year left on his deal. D.J. Moore shot up draft boards after a strong Combine showing. The 6-foot, 210-pounder is a solid deep threat with a great mix of speed, hands and explosiveness off the snap. Previous picks: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas (1.0); Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama (2.0)."

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune – 12. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming and Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.

Reasoning: "I like the A.J. McCarron signing, but the Bills have made it clear they will select a quarterback in the first round of this draft. Allen has aced the draft process so far. Plenty of people jumped off the Allen bandwagon during the season, but he still possesses the arm talent — check out the tape of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Senior Bowl or the combine — and athletic ability that caused most scouts to fall head over heals last season.

"Bills head coach Sean McDermott – and former Panthers defensive coordinator – might have to do a double-take to make sure they aren’t drafting Luke Kuechly. Vander Esch had 141 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, five passes defended and four forced fumbles in 2017 en route to earning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors."

Jason McIntyre, The Big Lead – 12. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St. and 22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville.

Reasoning: "It’ll be interesting to see if Ward passes Fitzpatrick down the stretch. Two Buckeyes – Marshon Lattimore and Joey Bosa – have won the last two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Ward isn’t quite on Lattimore’s level – yet.

"Let’s just say Brian Daboll’s play-calling plus Jackson’s ability could really be something exciting in 2019 or 2020."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – 7. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma (projected trade with Tampa Bay).

Reasoning: "A trade! With the Browns, Broncos, and Colts all standing pat to take three of the draft’s premium non-quarterback players, the Bills pounce on the chance to move ahead of Miami and avoid an Arizona leapfrog – sending Tampa Bay the 12th and 22nd picks in the draft in order to move up five spots to take Mayfield. (That’s an overpay, per Jimmy Johnson's draft-trade value chart, but all bets are off when it comes to getting a quarterback). McCarron can function as the team's bridge-to-the-futer on a reported two-year deal that guarantees just $6 million – a cheap, short-term contract that gives the team a few options at the quarterback spot: If Mayfield wows early on and beats out the higher-paid veteran à la Russell Wilson/Matt Flynn, all the better. But if it takes a year for Mayfield to get up to speed, that’s fine too; he’d have the chance to sit and learn the pro game while the Bills look to add a stronger support system around him."