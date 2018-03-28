Lovejoy barber shop owner pleads guilty to federal cocaine charge

A Lovejoy barber shop owner has pleaded guilty to a federal cocaine charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Stevie Alejandro, who operated Barberians Barber Shop at 1132 E. Lovejoy St., across from Lovejoy Discovery School, was arrested in November and had been accused of using the business as a front for dealing cocaine, federal prosecutors said.

Alejandro, 31, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

An undercover police officer negotiated with Alejandro and purchased cocaine 14 times from Alejandro's operation between May and October of last year, authorities said.

Alejandro is scheduled to be sentenced July 13. Charges are pending against four co-defendants, identified by authorities as Aaron Hill, Cleophus Dentmond, Gilbert Guzman and Catherine Ramos.