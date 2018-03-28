Letter: Traffic is main issue on bridge, not appearance of the plaza

Traffic is main issue on bridge, not appearance of the plaza

I recently traveled through Blaine, Wash., to Surrey, B.C., border crossing. This is a land crossing only. It took 2 hours and 15 minutes, as there were only four customs lanes open. Even the Nexus lanes were backed up because traffic prevented people from accessing these lanes.

Once again, the proposed expansion of the Peace Bridge Plaza into the neighborhood of the West Side is a ludicrous proposal that does not address customs staffing or the environmental concerns effecting public health.

Having a beautified plaza with public art, as Congressman Brian Higgins suggests, will do nothing to mitigate traffic or address the health concerns of the surrounding neighborhood. As I was waiting to cross this border, I did not concern myself with how the plaza looked. I simply wanted more customs lanes opened so I could cross the border quicker.

Elizabeth A. Martina

Buffalo