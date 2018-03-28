Letter: Circus continues to exploit tigers, elephants, other animals

Circus continues to exploit tigers, elephants, other animals

Regarding the Shrine Circus, thanks to social media and responsible activism, it is common knowledge that animals exploited in the circus are routinely abused and made to perform acts that are inherently cruel and punishing.

Tigers were most certainly never meant to jump through flaming hoops. And a simple Google search will provide video after video of elephants being brutally abused and punished in order to entertain people.

The only motive for using animals in the circus is greed, plain and simple.

Jen Zangerle

Lake View