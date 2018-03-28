KASHINO, Rudolph "Rudy"

KASHINO - Rudolph "Rudy"

Of North Evans, NY, March 26, 2018, age 90. Dearest husband of 65 years to Bertha (Bushen) Kashino; loving father of Karen (late Michael) Walters, Scott (Colleen) Kashino and the late Gary "Toad" Kashino; grandfather of Thomas and Janie Kashino; son of the late Joseph and Helen Kashino; brother of John Kashino and the late Steve, Andy, Nicholas, Frank, Richard, Thomas, Millie, Helen, Ann and Cassie. Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Rudy's Life Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 12 to 4 PM at the North Evans Fire Hall, North Evans, NY. Rudy was a US Army Veteran, 36 year employee of Bethlehem Steel and former youth baseball and football coach in the Town of Evans. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evans Youth Baseball. Arrangements by Addison Funeral Home, Inc.