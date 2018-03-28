JOHNSON, Eleanor T.

JOHNSON - Eleanor T. Age 96, of Fredonia, NY, died Sunday March 25, 2018, at the Chautauqua Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Eleanor graduated from Dryden High School and Ithaca College, where she elected to membership S.A.I., the National Music Society. She did additional piano study from George Kelver of East Aurora. Eleanor was a music teacher in Laurens, Dryden, Wilson and Gowanda Central Schools. For many years prior to her retirement, she taught piano privately in the Gowanda community. Survivors include: a son, David H. Jonson, of Park City, Utah; a sister-in-law, Virginia (Joseph) Kalla of Elma, NY; one niece, Kathy (Bill) Reinard; a great-niece, and great-nephew of Elma, NY. Friends may call Wednesday, March 28 from 12 pm-1:30 pm at LARSON-TIMKO Funeral Home, 20 Central Avenue, Fredonia, NY. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, March 28 at 2 pm at the Harvest Chapel Free Methodist Church, 39 Matteson Street, Fredonia, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to Gowanda Free Methodist Church, Gowanda, NY, Harvest Chapel Free Methodist Church, Fredonia, NY 14063, Dryden United Methodist Church, Dryden, NY 13053, or Darwin R. Barker Library, Fredonia, NY 14063. Online condolences may be made at larsontimkofuneralhome.com