Hamlin Park man reports person with gunshot wound in backyard

A resident of Buffalo's Hamlin Park neighborhood told police on Monday he saw a person in his backyard with a gunshot wound to his hand, according to a Buffalo police report.

The Florida Street man told police he saw the wounded individual at about 5:30 p.m. in a yard between Jefferson Avenue and Hager Street. The person, described as a male, then ran down Northland Avenue towards Jefferson Avenue, according to the report.

The resident of Florida Street also reported to police his vehicle had a bullet hole in a rear taillight. Police recovered shell casings near the corner of Florida and Hager streets, according to the report.

The shooting victim had not been located at the time the police report was filed.