Ellicott Development gets grant to gut former Niagara Gazette building

The Niagara Falls Urban Renewal Agency has approved a $145,000 grant to Ellicott Development Co. of Buffalo for interior demolition at the former Niagara Gazette building.

"At the present time, we don't have any definitive plans for the building," Ellicott Vice President Paul Gregory said Wednesday. "Once it's cleaned out, we'll have a better idea what we can do with it."

The grant isn't enough to pay for the removal of the Gazette's old press.

"It's pretty archaic. It'll be difficult to get it out of there. It'll probably have to be cut up," Gregory said.

Ellicott Development bought the 40,000-square-foot complex at 310 Niagara St. for $90,000 in October 2015. It's three blocks from the Rainbow Bridge and two blocks from Seneca Niagara Casino.

Gregory said the site includes a two-story building, a three-story building, the press room, a warehouse and two parking lots.