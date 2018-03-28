Go to Erie County Fair Camp with Mom or Dad

Here's a camp for kids and their parents: Erie County Fair Camp.

Children 8 to 10 years old, with a parent, get to sleep overnight at the fair in the "hay loft" in the Agriculture Discovery Center, and gain firsthand experience in raising, caring for and showing livestock.

There are two two-and-a-half-day sessions, one each week of the fair, Aug. 10-12 and 17-19.

Those interested must apply by May 7. Applications are available online at www.ecfair.org. There is no charge for the camp, which includes meals and entertainment. The program is underwritten by the Erie County Agricultural Society.

For more information contact the fair's agriculture education office at 649-3900, Ext. 6499 or email aklein@ecfair.org.