ESPN's Mel Kiper mock draft has five first-round quarterbacks, but none coming to Bills

Mel Kiper Jr. released his third NFL mock draft on Wednesday morning with five quarterbacks going in Round 1 but the Bills selecting defensive players with their two selections.

Kiper has Josh Allen at No. 1 to Cleveland, Sam Darnold at No. 2 to the Giants, Josh Rosen at No. 3 to the Jets, Baker Mayfield at No. 5 to Denver and Lamar Jackson at No. 15 to Arizona.

His picks for the Bills are Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at No. 12 and Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander at No. 22.

Here is Kiper on Edmunds:

The Bills are trying to move up even more to draft a quarterback; four could be off the board by the time they select at 12, the pick they received from the Bengals in the trade for offensive tackle Cordy Glenn. So with no trades in my mock draft, I'm going with a need here, as Buffalo lost leading tackler Preston Brown in free agency and doesn't have much depth at the position. I see Edmunds' best fit as an inside linebacker in a 3-4, but there are teams that like him as an outside linebacker and edge rusher. The versatility is a plus, and he could play inside or outside in the Bills' 4-3.

Here is Kiper on Alexander:

The Bills signed veteran Vontae Davis last month to start at corner opposite 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White, but it's a one-year deal. This is a team desperately in need of quality depth in the secondary. Alexander was a new addition to my latest Big Board because of how he performed at the combine; he ran a 4.38 40 and his numbers in the drills ranked near the top of his class. At 5-foot-10, 196 pounds, Alexander is undersized, and he could play in the nickel.