ECMC reports bigger 2017 surplus, improved performance

Erie County Medical Center finished 2017 with a $3.2 million operating surplus, up 52 percent from a year ago.

ECMC's revenues rose 5 percent to $647 million from $616.5 million in 2016. Operating expenses increased by 5 percent to $644.2 million from $614.4 million a year ago, the hospital reported Wednesday.

The hospital's cash position also improved, finishing the year with $171.2 million in cash, up from $110 million the year before. The performance allowed ECMC to recover much of the roughly $10 million in costs related to the cyberattack of April 2017, officials said.

"Over the years, the image of ECMC has changed significantly, which has resulted in more patients choosing ECMC than ever before. Our sound financial footing, along with our great outcomes and quality scores, is not typical of many large public teaching hospitals in New York, or across the country for that matter," Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

For the first time, inpatient hospital visits exceeded 19,000. Inpatient surgeries were up 9.7 percent, and total surgeries increased by 1.3 percent over 2016, the hospital reported. Additional year-to-year growth occurred in orthopedic surgeries (3 percent), kidney transplants (8 percent) and neurological surgeries (19.6 percent), as well as primary care visits (2 percent).