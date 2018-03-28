Earth Day Clean Up of Tonawanda Rails to Trails is April 21

The third annual Earth Day Clean Up of the Tonawanda Rails to Trails will be held April 21.

Several hundred volunteers will be picking up debris and planting tree seedlings and wildflower seeds along the trail, Lincoln Park and surrounding neighborhoods. Volunteers are asked to meet at Lincoln Arena, 1200 Parker Blvd., at 8:30 a.m. to receive assignments.

Volunteers are also asked to have their own transportation to a different part of the 3.9-mile trail and dress appropriately for the rain or shine event, including pants, long sleeves, gloves and boots.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up online at ttypr.com and complete the volunteer waiver. Refreshments and tools will be provided. Parking and restrooms will be available at Lincoln Arena and Kenney Field.

Contact the town Youth, Parks & Recreation Department at 831-1001 or nfields@tonawanda.ny.us for more information.