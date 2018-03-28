DiBLASI, Ethel (Bangle)

March 27, 2018, of Lawtons, NY, at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. DiBlasi. Loving mother of Beverly (Steve) Hoch, Marianne (Dan) Stroud, and Tina (Matt) Kropczynski. Grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of Evelyn (Bill) Glazier and Shirley (Paul) Stone. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to the North Collins Wesleyan Church.