Daily Drive Podcast: What will Giants do with the No. 2 pick?

In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss Kevin's theory on what the Giants are going to do with the 2nd pick in the NFL Draft.

Rundown

0:00 Kevin's theory on the Giants use of the 2nd pick.

3:30 Trading Odell Beckham Jr. for another pick?

5:00 Argument to move on from Eli Manning has validity.

8:00 NYC teams taking QBs at 2 and 3.

10:35 2-Minute Drill: What do Bills do if quarterbacks go at 1, 2 and 3?