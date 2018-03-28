Colleges: No. 7 Virginia rallies past Canisius women's lax

Canisius (4-4) led 4-1 after three straight goals by Jen Reininger in the first 7:58, but Virginia (8-2) and went on to an 18-8 victory Wednesday over the Golden Griffins in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia led 6-4 at halftime, but the Griffs closed to 7-6 on Jourdan Roemer’s second goal of the game with 21:54 left. Then the seventh-ranked Cavaliers took charge after that.

Reininger had four assists in addition to her three tallies. Marissa Malvaso, Rachel Ryan, Bryan Cummings and Ally Stewart also scored for Canisius.

Niagara (4-6, 1-0 MAAC) at Fairfield (5-4, 1-0 MAAC): The Purple Eagles and their goals leader Rachel MacCheyne, who has 32 goals, face a tough task against the Stags today in Connecticut. Fairfield finished second to Canisius in the MAAC regular season last year and lost to the Griffs in the championship game of the conference playoffs.

St. Bonaventure (0-8) at Duquesne (2-5): The Bonnies begin their Atlantic 10 schedule on Rooney Field in Pittsburgh against the Dukes. Bona won, 13-11, when they met last season in Allegany.

Softball

St. Bonaventure 4-7, Canisius 3-2: Junior Alexandra Deal, who had three hits, singled to lead off, stole second and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth to give Bona the win in the opener. Olivia Golay went 4 for 4 in the second game for the Bonnies (8-14) at Joyce Field in Allegany. Canisius (3-20) had 12 hits against three Bona pitchers in the first game, but left 14 on base. Deal had a double and triple among her three hits.

In the second game, the Griffs were shut out on two hits by Josie Borysevicz and Sam Wood until the sixth while the Bonnies were building a 4-0 lead. Grace Perchinsky had three hits, including a two-run double for Bona in the nightcap.

Cleveland State 3-0, Niagara 2-9: Three Purple Eagles pitchers combined for the shutout in the second game which was called after six innings due to the mercy rule. They allowed five hits and struck out even. Jennifer Timm’s three-run home in the top of the sixth finished the host Vikings (10-17). Kendall Watkins scored both runs for Niagara (8-17) in the opener, scoring on a double by Heather Haberman and hitting a solo home run.

Hockey

Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year and Hobey Baker Award finalist Dylan McLaughlin received three awards as Canisius hockey recognized its top players for the 2017-18 season.

In addition to being named team MVP, McLaughlin was honored with the Bob & John’s Three Stars award and was named Top Forward>

Senior Ryan Schmelzer was named to receive the Dr. David B. Dietz Hockey Booster Award as the dedicated in both athletics and academics in honor of the Canisius Sports Hall of Famer.

Others honored: Cameron Heath, Top Defenseman; Grant Meyer, Rookie of the Year; Matt Hoover, Most Improved Player, and Jack Stander, Tom Chapman Award as unsung hero.

Buffalo State freshman forwards Vadim Vasjonkin will play for Estonia, his home country, in the International Ice HOckey Federation Divisiion I Group B World Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania April 22-28. Vasjonkin is a graduate of Lake Forest Academy near Chicago.

Golf

Canisius sophomore David Hanes was honored as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Golfer of the week after his three-round scored of even-par 216, a career low, in the FAU Spring Championship in Florida. He shot 2-under 70 in his final round to end up tied for 27th.