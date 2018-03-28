City of Tonawanda man faces 7 charges after nearly striking police vehicle

A City of Tonawanda man who nearly struck a police vehicle while backing out of his driveway early Wednesday was charged with felony driving while intoxicated.

The arrest occurred shortly before 1 a.m., police said.

City of Tonawanda police said Joseph R. Wecker, 41, of Niagara Street, was driving without a license. He was additionally charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, not having a court-ordered interlock device on his vehicle and four other state vehicle and traffic charges.

Wecker, whose driver's license was revoked after a 2015 DWI conviction in Buffalo, also has charges pending for driving while impaired in Cheektowaga, police said. He refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and was held for court.