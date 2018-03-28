CARLSON, Jon C.

CARLSON - Jon C. Of the Town of Wheatfield, NY, passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with ALS. Jon was born in Lake City, MN, on December 5, 1958, the son of Jean M. (nee Copp) Carlson and the late Ralph D. Carlson. Jon moved to the Western New York area in 1993 and was the Director of Respiratory Care at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital since 2000. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed camping, DIY projects and was an avid sportsman. In addition to his mother, Jon is survived by his cherished wife Jennifer A. (nee Isaacs) Carlson; his beloved children Mark (Lauren) and Matthew (Christina), Meghan (Matthew Davies), Danielle and Sarah Carlson; his adored granddaughter Riley Carlson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frances and Robert Isaacs; his brothers James, Jerome (Colette), Jeffrey (Donna) and Jay (Robin) Carlson; and sisters-in law Amy (Andrew) Donaldson and Kathryn (Tony) Robles. Jon also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss his saucy sense of humor and generous heart. Friends may call on Monday, April 2, 2018 from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY, with Funeral Services to follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Jon's name to Niagara Hospice, Inc., 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094-1231 or the Mercy Hospital Foundation, Respiratory Care Department, Attn: Kathy Swenson, 565 Abbott Road, Buffalo, New York 14220. The family would like to thank the staff at Niagara Hospice and Mercy Home Care for the loving care and compassion given to Jon and his family over the past few months. A special "thumbs-up" to Laura Rotella whose visits always brought a smile to Jon's face. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for online guest register.