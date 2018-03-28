Browns coach: Bills had multiple offers for Tyrod Taylor

The Cleveland Browns wanted quarterback Tyrod Taylor and they knew they would need to move quickly because the Bills had multiple offers, according to Browns coach Hue Jackson.

Via Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Hue Jackson told reporters Tuesday that the Browns had to come with a strong offer if they wanted to make a deal for Taylor. The Browns sent their third-round pick (No. 65 overall and the first pick in Round 3) to the Bills in exchange for Taylor in a deal agreed to in the days before the league year opened March 14.

Taylor was due a $6 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year. The trade meant the Browns were responsible for the bonus. Taylor, who has one year remaining on his contract, represents $7.6 million of dead money on the Bills' salary cap for 2018.

"I'm just happy we got him," Jackson said. "I know for a fact other teams wanted him, too. I think we're fortunate to have this guy as our starter."

The News previously reported that Bills had potential offers from the Cardinals and Broncos, although the picks being offered were much lower.

Jackson named Taylor as the starting quarterback the day he was officially acquired. He said Tuesday that he would like Taylor to start the entire 2018 season and that the Browns want the quarterback they select in the draft to essentially use 2018 as a redshirt year.

Jackson said Taylor "is going to get us to winning."

"Maybe people don't think Tyrod has performed as well as he has because he's not talked about as an upper echelon guy in the league. But the guy has performed really solidly over the last several years. He's made some tremendous plays. He's led teams to the playoffs and winning seasons. He's stayed healthy, he hasn't turned the ball over and those are things coaches look for. I'm just happy we got him."