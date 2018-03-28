BROOKINS, Rose M. (Cherven)

BROOKINS - Rose M.

(nee Cherven)

March 26, 2018; wife of the late Jerry Brookins II and Orville R. Hopkins Jr.; dear mother of Margaret (Brian) Barrey and the late Paula Hefner; loving grandmother of Brian Jr., Benjamin, Caitlin, Jennifer Casey and Marc Stellrecht; sister of Catherine Czarnecki and predeceased by seven siblings. Please assemble, 9:30 at St. Benedict's Church for a Liturgical Service on Thursday. Arrangements by SCHLAGER-DiVITO FUNERAL HOME, INC.